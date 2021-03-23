Centric Wealth Management Buys 6,545 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 258.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.72. 229,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $132.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

