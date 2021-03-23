Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAGDF. Raymond James cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CAGDF opened at $9.02 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.