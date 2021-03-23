Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 374 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 657 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £223.38 ($291.85).

On Tuesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 517 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £149.93 ($195.88).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.95. The stock has a market cap of £58.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Centaur Media Plc has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 40.55 ($0.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.12%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

