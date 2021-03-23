Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Insider Andrew Boorman Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) insider Andrew Boorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($9,406.85).

Shares of CNKS opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.25 million and a PE ratio of 44.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Cenkos Securities plc has a 12-month low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 81 ($1.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

