Caxton Corp Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.79. 445,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.93. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $222.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

