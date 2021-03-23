Caxton Corp Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.20. 1,155,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.34 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

