Caxton Corp Invests $571,000 in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Portman Ridge Finance makes up about 0.4% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned 0.68% of Portman Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

PTMN stock remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. 363,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,360. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

