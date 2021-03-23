Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski Sells 42,220 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catalent stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $127.68.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 14.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 236.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.