Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after buying an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,248,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,842. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

