Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s current price.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE CPRI opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.58.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Capri by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

