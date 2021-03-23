Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

AAPL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,114,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,984,164. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

