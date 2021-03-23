Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Increased to C$500.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$485.00 to C$500.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$490.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$450.00 to C$465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$500.00 to C$505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$488.00.

TSE CP opened at C$448.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$261.46 and a 52 week high of C$482.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$459.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$432.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

