Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $585.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $505.00 to $585.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $407.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $356.53 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $180.12 and a 1 year high of $385.87. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.52 and its 200 day moving average is $335.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $581,447,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,943,000 after buying an additional 335,309 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,222,899,000 after buying an additional 247,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.