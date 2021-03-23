Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Decreased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,198 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. 593,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

