Canaccord Genuity Increases Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.00

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DML. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.30.

TSE DML traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. 653,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,180. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,491.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

