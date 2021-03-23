Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$16.25 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$14.75 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a tender rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$11.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

