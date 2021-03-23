Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$16.25 at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$14.75 to C$16.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a tender rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$11.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.67. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
