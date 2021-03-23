Canaccord Genuity Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$14.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.66% from the stock’s current price.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

