California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 233,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

