Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Insperity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,658,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after buying an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

