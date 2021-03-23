Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 758 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $490.84 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.