Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,381 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 815.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS opened at $334.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.28 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.45 and its 200 day moving average is $342.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.