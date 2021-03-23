Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $1.79 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter worth $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

TTC opened at $102.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $159,953.00. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $961,749.36. Insiders have sold 37,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,595 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.