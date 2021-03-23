Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.57 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

