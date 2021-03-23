Cabot Brown Sells 4,020 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,219. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after buying an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

