Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Up to $1,757.16

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,757.16, but opened at $1,815.93. Cable One shares last traded at $1,815.00, with a volume of 9 shares traded.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,942.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,956.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,397,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,615,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after purchasing an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.