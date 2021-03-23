BWS Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – BWS Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,774,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 46,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

