BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.26.

Get BSA alerts:

About BSA

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure, and BSA Advanced Property Solutions segments. The BSA Communications & Utility Infrastructure segment engages in the delivery of bundled services over fixed line multi-technology networks; and installation of subscription television and smart meters to the telecommunications, subscription television and utility industries.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.