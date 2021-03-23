BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

