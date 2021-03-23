Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,235 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

