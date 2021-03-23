Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGBN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

EGBN opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

