Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 9,349 Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LMRK stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

