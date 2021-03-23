Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $419.36 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $419.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

