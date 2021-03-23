Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.19.

BAM stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,234.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

