Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will post sales of $317.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.04 million to $319.00 million. Vonage reported sales of $297.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

