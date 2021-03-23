Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. 1,344,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,847. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,087.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

