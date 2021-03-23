Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.68 Million

Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will report $225.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $213.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 767,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,603. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $17,467,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

