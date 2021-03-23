BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $69.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,011,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

