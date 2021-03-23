Breakline Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 54,942 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000. Apple comprises approximately 6.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

