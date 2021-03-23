Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 5,588 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. The Progressive accounts for 6.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $163,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. 1,904,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

