Brandywine Realty Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

BDN opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

