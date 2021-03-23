Brainsway (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. Brainsway has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

BWAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

