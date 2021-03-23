Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

