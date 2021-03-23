Boyd Group Services (BYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$231.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$132.39 and a one year high of C$245.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$224.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$215.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$249.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$241.20.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

