Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,768 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Boston Scientific worth $249,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

