BOOM Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, BOOM has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $8,880.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00629534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023655 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,031 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,299 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

