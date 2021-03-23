Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $5,699.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00024920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00049513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $347.71 or 0.00622835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00068340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

PASS is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

