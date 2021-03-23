BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Buys $988,030.00 in Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,847. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,716,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

