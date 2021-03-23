BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Buys $988,030.00 in Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,847. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile
There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.
