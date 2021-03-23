BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares $0.09 — Dividend

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0894 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:MHE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.06.

Get BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust alerts:

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.