BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,167 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Shares of PAM opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.