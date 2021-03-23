BlackRock Inc. Sells 24,928 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 1,470.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 1,112,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after buying an additional 1,041,286 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,181 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,252,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Niu Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 129.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

